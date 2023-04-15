A Birkenhead Jewellers has suffered their second ram raid in recent months. Video / Hayden Woodward

A jewellery store in Birkenhead has been ram-raided early this morning, with a group making off with precious items.

Police received a report of a burglary at the Nuttall Jewellers store on Mokoia Rd at around 4.50am.

A car was used to gain to the premises, police said. Multiple offenders entered the store and fled in another vehicle shortly after.

Inquiries were underway to work out what had been taken and to locate the offenders, police said.

Photographs from the scene showed a grey Nissan Tiida in front of the store. The metal roller door has been smashed in. The offenders were believed to have slid under the door to gain entry.

Watches and other items could be seen strewn across the footpath.

Police received a call about the burglary at around 4.50am. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The same store was also ram-raided in March 2022.

The jewellery store was also ram-raided in March 2022. Photo / Michael Craig



