A person is in a moderate condition after a car crashed into a building at the intersection of Nelson St and Union St in Hāwera.

The building is occupied by Metcalfe Real Estate.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they were notified of the incident at 10.17am on Tuesday.

They responded with one ambulance and an operations manager.

“We assessed, treated and transported one patient to Hāwera Hospital in a moderate condition.”

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said they received a call to the incident at 10.20am.

“One occupant was out of the car and in the care of the ambulance by the time we got there.”

There was smoke showing at the back of the building, she said.

A power company was called to isolate the power to the building.

“That did alleviate the smoke, so it appears that might have been electrical damage done when the car hit the building.”

Two fire crews from the Hāwera Fire Brigade left the scene at midday.

