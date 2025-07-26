A sample (biopsy) of the lining is usually taken as part of a diagnostic hysteroscopy, to look for abnormalities.

Patients with symptoms such as abnormal vaginal bleeding, irregular periods and infertility might be referred for a hysteroscopy.

“Previously, women needing a hysteroscopy would attend an initial specialist appointment and then wait weeks to undergo the procedure in theatre under general anaesthetic.”

Brown said the new approach removed that delay for women suitable for the treatment.

“Now, women needing an uncomplicated hysteroscopy procedure can choose to have both the specialist assessment and the procedure in a single outpatient appointment.

“That means fewer hospital visits, less time off work or away from family, and a much more streamlined experience.

“For women with a high suspicion of cancer, this pathway can reduce the diagnostic timeline by two to six weeks compared to traditional models. That time could make all the difference.”

Health Minister Simeon Brown. Photo / RNZ / Reece Baker

North Shore Hospital expects to deliver around 60 outpatient hysteroscopy clinics over the next 12 months, with about 240 procedures.

“Every outpatient procedure frees up valuable theatre space and clinical teams for patients who require more complex surgery. That’s better for patients, and better for the whole system,” Brown said.

The new service meant a significant proportion of uncomplicated hysteroscopies that would have otherwise been performed in theatre under anaesthesia can now be done safely as outpatient procedures.

“This is part of a regional effort to improve the quality, timeliness and experience of care for women undergoing investigation for gynaecological cancers.

“It will also play an important role in meeting our faster cancer treatment target by speeding up diagnosis and helping women start treatment sooner.”

The new service followed similar successful models already operating in Auckland, Counties Manukau and Waikato.

– RNZ