A North Shore family has appealed for help after they were subjected to a campaign of intimidation which included live eels and balloons filled with urine being thrown at their home.

The family made an anonymous appeal on a Facebook community group seeking information on the assailants, saying that they were "rattled" by the attacks.

They said the attacks on their Narrow Neck home started as banging on the garage door but then escalated to include severe slamming on the garage door at all times of the night and objects including rocks, wood and mud thrown at the house and front door.

"In the past few weeks it has escalated even further with water balloons filled with urine thrown at our front door and probably the most disturbing, last night large live eels were thrown at our front door," the family stated.

The family shared these photos of the eels thrown at their home.

"As you can imagine these are rather unpleasant experiences that has rattled my wife somewhat, especially given we have a young child."

They said they sought police assistance after feeling "helpless" in the face of the attacks.

They asked locals to provide information on the perpetrators, who they said were between 13 and 16 years old.

"We would really appreciate any help we can get from the community in resolving this matter," they pleaded.

"Also, if anyone's kids' clothing is a bit muddy or smells a bit fishy (from handling eels), it may pay to have a chat with them."

One of the eels found by the family.

In a statement to the Herald, police confirmed they are investigating after receiving reports of "threatening behaviour" at the Narrow Neck property.

"Police are now following this report up. The group's reported actions are of concern and we are working to identify those involved.

"Our message to the community is to report any suspicious behaviour involving this group to us for further follow-up. Police would also like to hear from anyone who may have information about those involved."

People can contact police on 105 quoting the file number 220718/7000.