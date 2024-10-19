North Shore crime spree ends in arrest of 22-year-old man

Minister apologises for calling a member of the public a 'loser', as crime and the cost of power continue to cause worry.

An Auckland man’s alleged crime spree that began with a road rage incident in Glenfield, escalating to threats and robbery at a local liquor store came to a swift end, police say.

Police responded to a reported robbery in Northcote on Thursday, arresting a 22-year-old man linked to multiple offences across Auckland’s North Shore.

Waitematā East response manager, Acting Senior Sergeant Andy Godsalve, says police first became aware of the man’s alleged offending following a reported road rage incident just before 3pm in Glenfield.

The man is alleged to have got into a verbal altercation with another motorist and then followed the victim’s vehicle in his own car, throwing several items out of his window at the vehicle, including alcohol containers and a hockey stick, which damaged the vehicle.

”He continued to follow the victim’s vehicle for several kilometres, causing them much concern.