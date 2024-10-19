Advertisement
North Shore crime spree ends in arrest of 22-year-old man

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Minister apologises for calling a member of the public a 'loser', as crime and the cost of power continue to cause worry.

An Auckland man’s alleged crime spree that began with a road rage incident in Glenfield, escalating to threats and robbery at a local liquor store came to a swift end, police say.

Police responded to a reported robbery in Northcote on Thursday, arresting a 22-year-old man linked to multiple offences across Auckland’s North Shore.

Waitematā East response manager, Acting Senior Sergeant Andy Godsalve, says police first became aware of the man’s alleged offending following a reported road rage incident just before 3pm in Glenfield.

The man is alleged to have got into a verbal altercation with another motorist and then followed the victim’s vehicle in his own car, throwing several items out of his window at the vehicle, including alcohol containers and a hockey stick, which damaged the vehicle.

”He continued to follow the victim’s vehicle for several kilometres, causing them much concern.

”The man has then driven to a liquor store in Northcote and allegedly told the worker behind the counter that he had a knife.”

At this point, Godsalve says the suspect’s actions began to grow more violent.

”He picked up of bottle of alcohol and smashed it on the floor before allegedly stealing a further eight bottles of alcohol, worth over $400.

”Police were quickly on the scene, with officers witnessing the man pull a car jack tool from his pants and allegedly threaten the liquor store worker with it.

”He was arrested as he exited the store with the alcohol and later blew an excess breath alcohol reading of three times over the legal limit.

”A 22-year-old man appeared in the North Shore District Court yesterday charged with robbery, wilful damage, theft, threatening behaviour, possession of an offensive weapon, driving while disqualified, and driving with excess breath alcohol. He is due to reappear on November 14.

”We won’t tolerate this type of anti-social behaviour on our roads or in our communities,” Godsalve says.

”The public has the right to feel safe, and I’m very happy the alleged offender will be held to account for his actions.”

