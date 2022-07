A person has died after a crash on Philomel Cres in Bayswater. Photo / Google Maps

A person has died following a crash in a suburb on Auckland's North Shore, police have confirmed.

Emergency services responded to the single-vehicle crash at 5.15pm yesterday on Philomel Cres in Bayswater.

A police spokesperson said the person died at the scene.

The circumstances of the accident remain under investigation and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.