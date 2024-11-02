One person has died following a crash involving a car flipping, snapping a power pole and cutting electricity to swathes of Auckland’s North Shore.
This crash, at the corner of Lake and Horotata Rds in Hauraki, left one person in a serious condition, two with moderate injuries and another in a minor condition. It was reported to police about 5.50am.
In a press release, police said one person had died at 2pm.
Emergency services closed Lake Rd and put diversions in place. Three fire trucks responded to the scene and rescued two people who were trapped inside the car.
The Police serious crash unit (SCU) were in attendance along with a specialist police photographer mapping out and documenting the scene.
Two people had serious injuries and three had moderate injuries after crashing on Macleans Rd about 1.15am, a police spokesman said.
Police were continuing to inquire into the circumstances of the crash.
In Wellington, one person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-car crash in Upper Hutt. Two other people suffered minor injuries.
The crash had earlier blocked State Highway 2, including the Remutaka Hill Rd linking Wellington and Wairarapa.
Shortly after 10am Police said the road had reopened, however a backlog of traffic “could take some time to clear, so motorists are asked to remain patient”.
The crash, near Waterworks Rd in Kaitoke, was reported about 5am.
Another crash in Pukerua Bay, Kāpiti Coast, was blocking a southbound lane on State Highway 59 and causing delays, Radio New Zealand reported.
A crash in Christchurch has also blocked a main road, after a collision involving a horse float at the intersection of Yaldhurst and Russley Rds about 6.50am. A car hit a lamp post and then hit another vehicle.
