Police are investigating a serious crash that occurred on Lake Road in Hauraki at approximately 5:50am. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

Photo / Hayden Woodward.

Lines company Vector’s live outage map showed scores of streets near the crash site without electricity this morning. Power has since been restored.

A local told the Herald that this wasn’t the first time a vehicle had lost control and collided with that wall.

Photo / Hayden Woodward.

Crashes in Upper Hutt, Bucklands Beach, Kāpiti Coast leave more injured

Also in Auckland, five people were rushed to hospital after the car they were in crashed into a parked car in Bucklands Beach.

Two people had serious injuries and three had moderate injuries after crashing on Macleans Rd about 1.15am, a police spokesman said.

Police were continuing to inquire into the circumstances of the crash.

In Wellington, one person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-car crash in Upper Hutt. Two other people suffered minor injuries.

The crash had earlier blocked State Highway 2, including the Remutaka Hill Rd linking Wellington and Wairarapa.

Shortly after 10am Police said the road had reopened, however a backlog of traffic “could take some time to clear, so motorists are asked to remain patient”.

The crash, near Waterworks Rd in Kaitoke, was reported about 5am.

Another crash in Pukerua Bay, Kāpiti Coast, was blocking a southbound lane on State Highway 59 and causing delays, Radio New Zealand reported.

A crash in Christchurch has also blocked a main road, after a collision involving a horse float at the intersection of Yaldhurst and Russley Rds about 6.50am. A car hit a lamp post and then hit another vehicle.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.