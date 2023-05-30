Minister investigated over accusations she misled parliament, fire crews fight blaze in South Auckland and Wayne Brown lashes out on the eve of his final Budget proposal in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Seven fleeing thieves have been arrested by officers after they targeted two shops on Auckland’s North Shore this morning.

The first smash-and-grab style robbery occurred around 3.15am, when the group broke into a New World supermarket in Long Bay. The other was a ram raid at an unmanned Gull Petrol Station in Torbay.

Waitematā East Area Commander Inspector Stefan Sagar said the offenders stole items from the store before fleeing the area in two stolen vehicles.

“As our staff were in the process of responding to the area, the Police Eagle helicopter has sighted these vehicles on Beach Rd in Torbay.

“One of the vehicles was being used to force entry into the petrol station, and units were directed to this location.”

A group of seven thieves ram raided Gull Petrol Station in Torbay, Auckland this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Sagar said the arrival of police disrupted the group of young offenders and they fled in one of the vehicles.

“This vehicle failed to stop for police and was monitored as it travelled southbound.

“Spikes were successfully deployed with the vehicle coming to a stop on the Southern Motorway near Mt Wellington.”

All seven occupants, including the 17-year-old driver, were taken into custody without further incident, Sagar said.

The arrested individuals were aged between 15 and 17.

Thieves robbed New World Long Bay before fleeing in stolen vehicles. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“Three of those will be facing charges, with the remainder being referred to Youth Aid,” Sagar said.

“This is another example of our staff responding and apprehending those who are committing offending against businesses in our communities.

“Police continue to have no tolerance for this sort of offending, and we will utilise all measures available to us to hold those committing this harm to account.”

Scene examinations were being carried out at both locations with charges to be confirmed, Sagar said.

Foodstuffs NZ has been approached for a comment.