Another night of heavy rain, your rights are if you’ve been affected by flooding and could the voting age lower to 16 in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The son of an elderly man whose Coromandel house has been red-stickered due to a slip says he is in a debt of gratitude to the handyman who rescued his father.

A massive slip came down behind the back of 95-year-old Dennis Raine’s home this morning in Thornton Bay along State Highway 25.

Dennis’ son Clive told the Herald that the landslide had gone right up against the back of his father’s house and the pressure of the slip was causing the home to creak.

Clive said at the time of the slip, Dennis was sleeping and had his hearing aids out.

“He did not hear the slip. It was his Thames handyman who came out to check on him, woke him and alerted authorities,” said Clive.

“We are just eternally grateful that you know he [the handyman] went above and beyond to make a special trip out just to make sure he was okay.”

A slip has smashed into a home on State Highway 25 in Thornton Bay near Thames. Picture / Supplied

The slip has wreaked havoc on the road this morning having smashed into the back of another home, seen multiple evacuations and red-stickers being issued.

A police spokesperson said the landslip was reported around 8.20am.

Another home, which sits above Dennis’, is also teetering on the edge of the cliff.

“So there was every possibility that house could actually come down the cliff on top of his,” said Clive.

“It’s a little bit sad but I guess the good news is that he’s come out of it alive.”

95-year-old Dennis Raine was rescued from his house in Thornton Bay after a slip. Photo / Supplied

Clive said his father, who is artist, was in a state of shock and couldn’t grab anything before being taken out of the house.

“He’s got all sorts of family heirlooms and documents and everything else and they just basically had to grab him in the clothes he just put on and extract him from the house.”

The house has now been taped up and red-stickered but Clive said his brother who went to pick their father up was able to retrieve some possessions.

Dennis has lived in the house since the 90s and lived alone following the passing of his wife in 2009.

Sadly, Clive suspects that the house will now have to be demolished.

“I’ve got a horrible feeling that he won’t be able to go back there and that’s devastating,” he said.

Dennis Raine's home in Thornton Bay. Photo / Supplied

A person holidaying in Thornton Bay said the cliff along the highway collapsed down from Adams Rd.

“It brought a big huge tree down into the back of a house on the Thames-Coast Rd,” said the woman.

“I didn’t want to hang around because it’s horrible, a massive part of the cliff has come down.”

A Thornton Bay local said the house at the top of the cliff was teetering on the edge and its deck had been undermined.

Coromandel is now in the firing line for heavy rain which has wreaked havoc across Northland and Auckland overnight and this morning.

A red heavy warning is in effect for the district until 4pm today.























