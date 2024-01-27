Firefighters dampen down hot spots in a large bush fire in North Canterbury on January 21 around the Waimakariri River near Seannanoa. Photo / Canterbury Fire & Emergency

By RNZ

North Canterbury firefighters and four helicopters are tackling another large scrub blaze.

Fire and Emergency was alerted around 1pm to the fast-moving fire near Cheviot.

Crews from Cheviot, Hurunui, Waipara, Scargill and Motunau are at the scene, plus a command unit from Christchurch and heavy machinery diggers.

A spokesperson said the flames had jumped the Hurunui River but it was hoped that a large hill would slow down the fire.

It had already burned through around 100 hectares of vegetation.

A hasty vegetation fire south of Timaru has also been contained by Fire and Emergency.

SH73 KUMARA TO ARTHUR'S PASS - STRONG WINDS - 1:50PM

Fire crews received a call just after 3pm Saturday afternoon of a vegetation blaze in Beaconsfield Road, in Paraeroa.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said four water tanks and two pumping trucks attended the fire.

The spokesperson said crews remain on the scene monitoring hot spots, but the blaze has been contained.

Firefighters spent last weekend extinguishing fires at Amberley, Loburn and on the Waimakariri Riverbank, northwest of Christchurch.

Meanwhile, NZTA Waka Kotahi has warned drivers to take care on State Highway 73 between Kumara and Arthur’s Pass due to strong winds.

“Please take extra care, especially if you are in a lighter or high-sided vehicle or riding a motorcycle.”

