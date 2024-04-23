Latam passengers work to gain compensation, a key witness in Donald Trump’s trial takes the stand and first-home buyers dominate the market in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

A person has died after an incident at a farm in Broomfield, North Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to the Ram Paddock Rd property about 7.50pm yesterday, and found a deceased person.

The Herald understands a man was found dead under a digger, and the circumstances of his death are under investigation.

Worksafe has been approached for comment.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said crews received a call at 8.18pm on Tuesday.

“We responded with one ambulance and one operations manager,” the spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews responded at 8.50pm.

The spokesperson said one truck was sent from Waipara to assist.