A person has died after an incident at a farm in Broomfield, North Canterbury.
Emergency services were called to the Ram Paddock Rd property about 7.50pm yesterday, and found a deceased person.
The Herald understands a man was found dead under a digger, and the circumstances of his death are under investigation.
Worksafe has been approached for comment.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said crews received a call at 8.18pm on Tuesday.
“We responded with one ambulance and one operations manager,” the spokesperson said.
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews responded at 8.50pm.
The spokesperson said one truck was sent from Waipara to assist.