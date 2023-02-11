Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle is tipped to pass on or very close to Norfolk Island. Photo / Bureau of Meteorology

Norfolk Island residents are hunkering down and authorities have declared a red alert as Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle bears down with wind gusts of up to 155 kilometres an hour and dangerous surf conditions. Several residents are without power.

Although downgraded to a Category 2 storm, it is still expected to bring destructive winds, heavy rain and abnormally high tides.

The most serious weather is expected to hit from 4pm to 7pm NZT.

Emergency Management Norfolk Island (EMNI) earlier moved the island, located about 1500 kilometres or a 90-minute flight away from New Zealand, to a red alert from 2pm NZT.

“While the red alert is in place, please keep listening to the radio for the cyclone’s progress,” EMNI said in a statement.

Latest track map of #TC-Gabrielle (Cat 2) heading to #NorfolkIsland. The eye of TC will pass close by the island around 10 pm this evening. GALE winds may increase to DESTRUCTIVE WINDS late this afternoon/evening. VERY HEAVY SURF, and ABNORMALLY HIGH TIDES are also likely. pic.twitter.com/wmfcKyhMon — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 11, 2023

“Prepare to move to the strongest part of your house, or if you need to, relocate to the Emergency Shelter at Rawson Hall.”

The island’s 2200 permanent residents had already been dealing with gale-force winds and heavy rain from earlier on Saturday morning, Norfolk Island’s emergency controller George Plant said.

“We’re happy that it’s been downgraded to a Category 2 again, but still, with 155km/h winds, we’re expecting some sort of damage,” he said.

He said forecasters had recommended those on the island to “complete preparations quickly and be prepared to shelter in a safe place”.

Norfolk Island administrator Eric Hutchinson said residents had already endured a “pretty wild night” on Friday evening, with conditions only deteriorating since then.

“We’ve had an incredible amount of support through the National Emergency Management Agency,” he said.