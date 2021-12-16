Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Crime

'Non-accidental'; 10-month-old Auckland baby suffers critical injuries

Police have set up a tent outside properties on Vandeleur Avenue in Birkdale after a baby was taken to Starship Hospital suffering critical injuries.

Police are investigating how a 10-month-old baby arrived at Starship Hospital with critical injuries.

However, Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, Waitemata Police, has confirmed they believe the injuries were "non-accidental" and were now working to find out what happened.

Proctor said the baby was presented to Starship on Wednesday evening with critical injuries.

"Police believe the child's injuries are non-accidental and we are working to establish the circumstances surrounding this."

Officers have been seen at a Vandeleur Ave, Birkdale, property today.

A blue tent has been set up out the front, between the two properties.

Proctor said the child remains in a critical condition in hospital and there have been no arrests at this stage.