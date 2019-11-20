No snowflakes! Could this job ad be the worst?

A job ad filmed by a marketing firm boss in the UK has lit up the internet.



Gerard O'Shaughnessy, who runs an online advertisement agency in West Yorkshire, filmed himself raging against "snowflake" workers, phone addicts and "mickey takers" and those who pull sickies.



O'Shaughnessy became frustrated after wading through stacks of applicants who didn't fit the bill for a role at his firm, which would see the employee working from 9-3, with free gym access, but would also mean their phone was locked away all day.



After stating the perks of the job, he then highlights that he doesn't want people who are addicted to their phones to apply as well as weekend party-goers and those with "psycho" boyfriends demanding regular text updates.



Mr O'Shaughnessy has been working at the business for 15 years, and said we are living in a "generation of snowflakes".

He highlighted how previous staff members had "complete meltdowns" after the company made it compulsory two months ago for phones to be locked away each day – only being given back at lunch time and of course at the end of the day



He said: "I've been looking to fill specific roles since the company started but we've had a number of issues with people we're looking to hire.



"It's a completely different world we're living in compared to when I grew up.



"We didn't have the constraint of constantly having to look like a celebrity on Instagram and Facebook, we just went to work. People are completely and utterly addicted to their phones."



O'Shaughnessy insists that the phone ban ensures staff aren't distracted by non-work-related media accounts and as a result are more productive.



"It's a strict policy. Forms are filled in and signed before starting so they know exactly what happens.



"We've had girls have complete meltdowns when they've come to work and been told they need to put their phone in a box.



"Others have said it's almost breaching their human rights, their right to be connected to their phone, it's almost like a separation anxiety."



He also said that one person had quit within a day of starting a role at the job, when she refused to work if she couldn't be connected to her phone.



"When we didn't have this policy in place people would be checking social media updates during staff meetings, they're utterly addicted to their phones.



"Every customer I deal with tells me exactly says exactly the same happens in their organisation with younger staff.



"To work for a company you should put in the hours and you should be 100% focused on that job."



He also said that genuine illnesses were handled sensitively but added that hangovers were frowned upon.



O'Shaughnessy also said that people with "psycho boyfriends" shouldn't apply and said employee's partners on occasion had demanded regular updates throughout the day.



He added: "Some people's concentration span is dead because of phones.



"We've had girls join the organisation and their boyfriends insist on regular updates throughout the day about how their day is going.



"Once a gentleman turned up at the office because his girlfriend wasn't able to get back to him when the phone was put away.



"The guy banged on the door demanding to speak to her because he thought she'd finished with him because she hadn't replied to his texts with a bunch of flowers.



"I think the world's gone crazy, we live in a generation full of snowflakes. If there's ever a war god help us because they're all going to be sipping chamomile tea and having group hugs."



He said that in cases of emergency, such as child care issues, staff can be contacted through the main office phone.



He also claims that the work-imposed digital detox not only improves productivity but gives staff a chance to unplug from social media.



"It's not just about a digital detox for the staff. I genuinely believe if their distractions are off in working hours they can get more work done.



"Putting another picture on Instagram or Snapchat to get 1,000 likes to make you feel good about your day doesn't make you any money.



"It doesn't pay your wages, I do."