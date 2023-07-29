An Auckland Transport bus and a car have crashed at the intersection of Great North Rd and Bullock Track in Western Springs. Photo / Supplied

Nobody appears to be badly injured after a crash between a bus and a car in Western Springs this morning.

Photos of the aftermath of the crash show an Auckland Transport Metro bus and a car pressed side by side against each other at the traffic lights.

Both vehicles are damaged and are on an angle in the middle of the road.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Great North Rd and Bullock Track about 8.15am.

There were no reports of serious injuries from the crash, she said.

A person staying nearby said they did not witness the incident, but heard a “loud crash” and ran outside to see what had happened.