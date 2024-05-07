Ngātapa's Lucinda Candy has two Gisborne Girls' High players to contend with in their Poverty Bay women's club hockey game on the turf at Harry Barker Reserve. Ngātapa won 6-1. Photo / Liam Clayton

Ngātapa's Lucinda Candy has two Gisborne Girls' High players to contend with in their Poverty Bay women's club hockey game on the turf at Harry Barker Reserve. Ngātapa won 6-1. Photo / Liam Clayton

The defending champions flexed their muscles on the opening week of Poverty Bay club hockey at Harry Barker Reserve.

Women’s champs GMC Green showed clubmates GMC Kowhai no mercy under the lights on the Hain Farming Turf on Friday night.

The Green Machine ran riot in a 17-0 victory in what was also a trial to sort out the composition of the GMC sides.

“GMC Green certainly made sure the teams were sorted before next weekend’s clash with YMP A,” hockey commentator Tony Scragg said.

“Shannon Williams’ six goals and Jade Stafford’s three led the way in a one-sided start to the 2024 season.”

The second match that night was a much different story as LPSC Traktion men had to work hard to beat YMP B 2-1.

“Traktion scored first in their clash, YMP B replied and the game was locked up to the dying stages when Traktion’s Matt King scored the deciding goal with less than a minute to go,” Scragg said.

“It was a positive start for the YMP B side, who will have other teams wary of them.”

Saturday’s programme started with a 2-0 win to YMP A in their women’s encounter with LPSC Emerre Hathaway Insurance.

“YMP A’s Brooke Willock scored goals in each of the first quarters to take a 2-0 lead going into halftime.

“Paikea backed up in defence and stopped a YMP charge in the second half. They came off the turf happy to contain their opposition to two goals.”

Gisborne Girls' High's Leah Tupara is challenged by Ngātapa's Annabel Hustler in the opening week of Poverty Bay club hockey games on the turf at Harry Barker Reserve. Photo / Liam Clayton

In the next match, PGG Wrightson Ngatapa won well against Gisborne Girls’ High School first 11 - 6-1.

“Ngātapa could not have asked for a better start to their season with that impressive victory over a youthful Girls’ High team.

“Two goals each to Briar Robb and Annabel Hustler and single goals to Kate Pahina and Jamie Tombleson led the way.

“Girls’High’s Emily Petro made sure no whitewash was on the cards with her side’s goal.”

Contrasting men’s results finished the day.

Reigning champs YMP A, as expected, were far too good for LPSC Resene Masters in an 11-0 romp.

“YMP made light work in their clash with the Masters and managed a great flow of goals in the first half,” Scragg said.

“The Masters contained them to a degree when the scoresheet could easily have doubled.

“YMP A look like they have great depth, mixed with some experienced campaigners.”

The final game was a case of the best to last drama-wise as Waituhi and Gisborne Boys’ High School fought out a thrilling 2-all draw.

“It was the game of the weekend,” Scragg said.

“With the lights taking full effect and the temperature turf-side dropping, both sides upped the tempo.”

Boys’ High went ahead with a John Broad goal but Waituhi bounced back with two quickfire goals and led 2-1 with a minute to go.

The students earned a penalty corner and Broad banged home his second to snatch a share of the honours.

“Boys’ High look like a side to watch this year,” Scragg said.