No Laundry Day returns: How often should you really wash your clothes?

An annual campaign is urging Kiwis to take a break from washing their clothes this Friday to help save the planet.

The work of environmentally conscious brand ecostore, No Laundry Day will involve households around the country quitting the chore for a day.

“Nanogirl” Dr Michelle Dickinson hopes the initiative will encourage New Zealanders to develop more sustainable washing habits.

In a release provided to the Herald, Dickinson said New Zealanders can give their clothes a quick “sniff test” to see if they need a wash.

“The nose can detect certain odour molecules in very small amounts. You can trust your nose – if it smells clean, it probably is.”