The scientist said smell is a good indicator of whether something is dirty, as sweat is typically odourless.
“It’s only when bacteria start digesting it, particularly in warm, damp areas like armpits, groins and feet, that they release smelly byproducts.”
Underwear still needs to be washed regularly, and Dickinson suggests cleaning anything that is obviously stained.
But only washing the rest of your clothes when they smell could go a long way towards reducing your impact on the environment.
ecostore’s CEO Pablo Kraus said laundry is expensive and overwashing contributes significantly to energy waste, clothing degradation and pollution.
“Synthetic garments like polyester and nylon shed microfibres during washing, which can contribute to microplastic pollution in our waterways”, he said.
“Small actions, like skipping one load, can add up – especially when we do it together.”
The campaign encourages what ecostore calls “smarter laundry habits”, recommending Kiwis consider making more sustainable choices around the chore.
These small changes to your weekly washing routine could have a big impact:
- Wash one big load rather than several small ones
- Wash clothes on a cool cycle, reducing microfibre shed
- Dry clothes on a washing line instead of in a drier.