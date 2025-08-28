Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

No Laundry Day returns: How often should you really wash your clothes?

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Plans for new players to enter supermarket sector & gunman kills 2 children in Minneapolis church, 17 people injured.

An annual campaign is urging Kiwis to take a break from washing their clothes this Friday to help save the planet.

The work of environmentally conscious brand ecostore, No Laundry Day will involve households around the country quitting the chore for a day.

“Nanogirl” Dr Michelle Dickinson hopes the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save