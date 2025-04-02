A Nelson woman whose bowel and ovaries were fused together with scar tissue from endometriosis says she was forced to go private after waiting 19 months for a phone call from Nelson Hospital about a specialist appointment.
Aleisha Hosie, who was suffering severe pain and bleeding, said her family pitched in $500 for her to see a gynaecologist and she also paid to have a hysterectomy privately last year.
She said she only received a call from Nelson Hospital two weeks ago about a specialist appointment – 19 months after first seeking help from her GP.
Health New Zealand sent a crisis team to Nelson this week after several senior hospital doctors went public with their concerns about excessively long wait times, understaffing, and lives being put at risk.
Provisional data from Health NZ showed almost 500 patients on the Obstetrics and Gynaecology wait list have been waiting longer than the recommended four months for their first specialist appointment.
Hosie told RNZ she was initially told she would have an appointment within two months, but when she hadn’t heard anything after five months, she phoned the Nelson gynaecology department,
“I was suffering quite severe pain all of the time, and it was getting to the point where it was unbearable, and I was told they were only seeing emergency cases or people who had been waiting longer than 365 days and basically I wouldn’t be seen within a year.”