Nine young people arrested after fleeing police in two Auckland incidents

RNZ
2 mins to read
By RNZ

Nine young people have been arrested after fleeing police in two separate incidents in Auckland.

Auckland City East area prevention manager Inspector Rachel Dolheguy said a stolen vehicle was seen at the Sylvia Park shopping centre at about 5.40pm on Sunday, and it sped off on seeing police arrive.

“This vehicle had been stolen the previous day, and given the risks posed by the way it was being driven, it was not pursued,” she said.

The police helicopter was deployed and sent reports to ground units, she said.

Dolheguy said the vehicle stopped shortly afterwards and its four occupants ran into the bush and were taken into custody.

The four, aged between 10 and 14, have been referred to Youth Aid.

In South Auckland, at about 6.30am on Sunday, police received reports of two vehicles doing burn-outs on Ridgeway Road in Pukekohe.

Counties Manukau South area commander Inspector Joe Hunter said a stolen vehicle was being driven at speed, police pursued it, lost sight of it, and then came across it again after it had been abandoned.

Six youths aged between 14 and 15 were taken into custody, with two scheduled to go before Manukau Youth Court charged with the unlawful entry of a vehicle.

