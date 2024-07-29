Nine young people arrested after fleeing police in two Auckland incidents

By RNZ

Nine young people have been arrested after fleeing police in two separate incidents in Auckland.

Auckland City East area prevention manager Inspector Rachel Dolheguy said a stolen vehicle was seen at the Sylvia Park shopping centre at about 5.40pm on Sunday, and it sped off on seeing police arrive.

“This vehicle had been stolen the previous day, and given the risks posed by the way it was being driven, it was not pursued,” she said.

The police helicopter was deployed and sent reports to ground units, she said.