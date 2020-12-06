Nine-year-old boy caught driving drunk dad to Mosgiel bottle store

Photo / NZH

A 9-year-old boy was stopped by police while driving his drunk father to a bottle store.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police stopped the boy who was driving in Mosgiel at about 7.30pm on Saturday.

The boy's 32-year-old father was intoxicated in the vehicle - and had asked the child to drive him to buy more alcohol.

The investigation is ongoing and no infringements or charges had been brought at this stage, Bond said.

The police alcohol prevention team was in Mosgiel for "Crate Day'' when they came across the young driver.

It was also a busy weekend for police dealing with a "disappointing'' number of people who got behind the wheel after drinking, including one who was nearly three times the legal limit.

Seven people were caught over the weekend, and another case is awaiting blood test results.

Senior Sergeant Bond said a checkpoint in Taieri Rd between 11.10pm and 12.20am caught one person who recorded 214mcg.

The driver would be issued an infringement notice.

At 7.30pm on Saturday, a 22-year-old man was seen pulling his car into the Kensington Pub car park and stumbling out of it.

He recorded 695mcg, and was found to be a disqualified driver. He will appear in court on December 10.

Another checkpoint was held on Saturday at the north end of George St between 11.30pm and 1.30am.

Three people were processed for drink driving, recording 552mcg, 757mcg, and 807mcg, respectively.

At 1.45am on Sunday, a 28-year-old man was seen by a member of the public speeding and going through red lights.

Police found him in Highcliff Rd, and he recorded 600mcg. He will appear in court on December 17.

- Additional reporting: Otago Daily Times