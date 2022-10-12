The Ministry of Health has today confirmed nine new community cases of monkeypox, bringing the total confirmed cases to 20.

Seven of the new cases are in Tāmaki Makaurau and two are in the Wellington region.

The Health Ministry said an increase in cases over the past week was expected and the growth in monkeypox case numbers in New Zealand reflects overseas trends.

While anybody could get the virus, the ministry said "men who had sex with men" were at a greater risk.

"We are working closely with our community partners and have ensured they have resources and information to share with their communities."

If people had concerns about their health, the ministry advised them to contact their GP or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

"If you experience skin changes or develop lesions or a rash then it's important to seek medical advice, even if you haven't travelled overseas recently. It may not be MPX, as many illnesses can cause similar symptoms, but it's still important to get it checked."

Information about monkeypox, including symptoms and public health advice, is available on the Ministry of Health website.