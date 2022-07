Emergency services were called to the scene at 7.30am. Photo / Google Maps

Emergency services were called to the scene at 7.30am. Photo / Google Maps

Fire crews are battling a large house fire in the Wellington suburb of Karaka Bays.

A Fire and Emergency spokespeson told the Herald they were called to the incident at 7.30am this morning, and initially had 10 trucks responding - however one has since left the scene.

The house fire is at a second alarm.

The blaze is at a property on Onehunga Road, and police are also at the scene assisting with traffic management.