Nine crews continue to fight fire near Fairlie

By RNZ

Firefighters are resuming the battle against a forestry plantation fire that started near the Canterbury town of Fairlie at about midday yesterday.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Andrew Norris said nine crews are returning to reassess the situation this morning.

He said four houses threatened by the fire are now safe.

Diggers and dozens of firefighters fought the blaze on Sunday which burnt 10 hectares of slash in a forestry plantation.

Efforts were hampered by strong winds which stopped helicopters from flying.

Crews were also at the site of a fire at Waikouaiti north of Dunedin yesterday.

Fire and Emergency said usually by this time of year the fire danger drops but tinder dry conditions and winds means fire can spread quickly.

It said all Canterbury and Otago fire permits are suspended until Tuesday.

