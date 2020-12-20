Nine arrests after Tauranga bus stop assault

Nine people have been arrested in relation to an assault in Tauranga. Photo / Richard Tindiller

By RNZ

Nine people have been arrested following an assault in Tauranga that left a man seriously injured.

Police were called to Willow Street at about 6.50pm yesterday following a report of a disorder incident where a group of people approached a man at a bus stop and following a verbal exchange.

The man was allegedly assaulted by the group and police said the man and group were not known to each other.

The man received serious injuries and was transported to hospital. He has since been discharged.

A 20-year-old man is due to appear in Tauranga District Court tomorrow on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The remainder will undergo a youth process.

Police said they were still working to locate a further person believed to be involved.

"The arrests should bring some reassurance to the community that this type of incident will not be tolerated.

Everyone in our community deserves to go about their lives safely and feeling safe," a police statement said.

"Police hope these quick arrests demonstrate our commitment to holding those responsible to account.

We would also like to thank those members of the public who witnessed the incident and acted quickly to call emergency services and provide help to the victim."

- RNZ