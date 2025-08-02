Advertisement
Ngāwhā Springs: Once a few muddy hot pools, now a $4.3m Northland tourist attraction

NZ Herald
6 mins to read

Locals soaking in the hot mineral-rich pools at Ngawha Springs circa 1893-1903. Photo / Northland Age

For hundreds of years, Ngāpuhi bathed in the mineral-rich hot water bubbling from Ngāwhā Springs, renowned for their healing and restorative powers. Michael Botur drops by for a soak in what is now a multi-million-dollar tourist attraction.

Moana Cross remembers when Ngāwhā Springs were little more than a series

