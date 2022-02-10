Michael Tautari, 24, was found by police late on Thursday night at an address in Whangārei. Photo / NZ Police

A Northland prisoner on the run since last Saturday when he failed to return to prison after being granted compassionate leave, has been found and taken back into custody.

Police arrested Michael Tautari, 24, at a central Whangarei address, about 11pm last night.

Tautari made a brief appearance in Whangarei District Court this morning.

Police here added two new charges to three he already faced arising from alleged offending in Auckland, and for which Tautari had been on remanded in custody at Northland Regional Corrections Facility.

The new charges – arising from Tautari's time on the run are for unlawfully taking a vehicle and demanding to steal.

Tautari also faces two Department of Corrections charges for breaching a previously-imposed sentence of intensive supervision.

Judge Deidre Orchard remanded Tautari back into custody without plea on the new charges, to appear again on February 21.



Tautari went on the run after being granted compassionate bail to attend a tangi in Kawakawa.

While at large, he allegedly crashed a car, stole a second car, and led Northland officers on a police dog chase.