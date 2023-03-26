Protestors at the Orewa leg of Julian Batchelor's 'Stop Co-governance' tour. Video / Mikaela Matenga

The chair of Ngāti Kahungunu has sent an open letter urging the Havelock North Function Centre not to host the Hawke’s Bay meeting of a controversial political movement it accuses of amplifying “hateful rhetoric” towards Māori.

The Stop Co-Governance Tour, which has already been subject to protests and controversy at venues in other New Zealand cities, is due to convene at the centre on May 17.

Another Hawke’s Bay meeting is pencilled in for May 15 on the tour’s website, but does not appear to have secured a venue yet.

Ngāti Kahungunu iwi chair Bayden Barber said the Havelock North event would be a talk that was a “thinly veiled guise for encouraging hateful rhetoric towards Māori”.





A protest at the Ōrewa leg of Julian Batchelor's 'Stop Co-Governance' tour. Photos / Supplied

A spokesperson for the Havelock North Function Centre told Hawke’s Bay Today that it could not comment at this stage.

More information would be provided soon, the spokesperson said.

Hastings District Council, which is listed as supporters of the venue, directed questions towards the venue.

The Stop Co-Governance Tour has been approached for comment.

Barber said he had been told by many Māori community members that they felt unsafe knowing the event was ahead, and that it was “designed to create a zealous and violent atmosphere”, based on “misconceptions and disinformation of ‘special treatment’ for Māori”.

“I can assure you that the messages of Māori special treatment promoted in this tour are not consistent with what our people see and experience in our region every day.

“One does not need to go far here to see the huge inequities for Māori in health, education, justice, and many other areas.

“Despite this, our people turn up every day, committed to the success and prosperity of all of those who live in our region. A success built on partnership and inclusivity, not division and hate.”

Barber said the iwi was committed to the success and prosperity of all of those in Hawke’s Bay, and that this success was “built on partnership and inclusivity, not division and hate”.

Last week, a Rotorua club pulled its offer to hire out its venue for the Rotorua leg of the tour after learning of the event’s “content” and “volatility”.

At the tour’s Orewa meeting this month, police were needed to separate counter-protesters.

Its website describes co-governance as a “serious political problem”, and lists 15 reasons why it should be rejected, including claims that it is “based on treaty fraud” and that it is “threatening free speech”.

Tour organiser Julian Batchelor told the Bay of Plenty Times that his concerns included a belief the Government was using a fraudulent version of the Treaty of Waitangi.

He also said those with opposing views were welcome to attend the events in the interests of free speech.

An online petition to New Zealand Attorney-General David Parker has attracted more than 500 signatures calling for the tour to be canned, saying it was in breach of the New Zealand Bill of Rights and Humans Rights Act and was inciting racial disharmony.

Parker last week urged people to express their views respectfully and for those who opposed them to do so lawfully.

“We’re a democracy so people have the right to express their views providing they do not break the law.”