Ngāti Kahungunu lights up the sky for Matariki

For two decades, Ngāti Kahungunu has used fireworks as a creative medium to share stories of old, celebrate, and honour remembrance.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc has been celebrating Matariki - the Māori New Year - with fireworks since 2002, and this tradition has become immensely popular across their rohe (territory) from Te Wairoa in the north to Wairarapa in the south.

In 2021, the Matariki Māori Advisory Committee expressed concerns about fireworks, citing light and noise pollution, fire risks, damage, and environmental waste. They believed that fireworks were inconsistent with the core principle of remembrance and did not align with the spirit of the celebration.

However, Ngāti Kahungunu has successfully managed public fireworks displays at their major Matariki celebrations for many years, addressing cultural and environmental concerns proactively.

Celebrating tradition and remembrance

These Matariki celebrations have now become the largest annual events in Wairoa, Waipukurau, Dannevirke, Hastings, Napier, and Masterton.

Symbolic fireworks display

During the fireworks display, the sky comes alive with symbolism:

Vivid blue: The sky is painted in vivid blue to honour Rangi (sky father).

Red: Representing Papatūānuku (Earth mother).

Yellow kōwhai coloured Starshells: Reflecting the energy and warmth of Tama-nui-te-Rā, the sun, and his wife Hinetakurua, the winter maiden. He rises at the same place where Matariki sits on the eastern horizon, signaling the start of Whangai o te hauahi hautapu ceremonies, remembrance and celebration.

Black sky: Represents Tāne, the god of the forests and protector of the environment.

White comets and starshells: Symbolise new beginnings.

Loud explosions: Clear negative spirits, allowing good spirits to enter the community. Rātana bands enact a similar ceremony, clearing the way for manuhiri (guests) to enter a marae safely. The bass drum simulates thunder strikes and sonic booms.

Falling willow stars: Represent tears in remembrance of those who passed since the last Matariki.

Environmentally conscious displays

To minimise the impact of fireworks on the environment, Ngāti Kahungunu follows these practices:

Para kore/zero waste commitment: 95% of waste from fireworks displays is diverted from landfills. Cardboard and copper wiring are recycled, and cardboard cases are able to be composted with minimal chemical impact on the soil.

Minor pollution: Light, sound, and air pollution from the Matariki fireworks display have minor effects on the surrounding areas. These displays occur once annually for eight minutes, causing less light pollution than lightning and street lights, less noise than thunder, and generating only 250kg of carbon emissions - less than emissions from cars driven to a typical Matariki celebration.

Māori creators and fireworks

Several Māori creators have used fireworks to make powerful statements:

In January 2009, Te Miringa Hohaia created Te Haruru ki Tawhiti, featuring imagery of Te Raukura in the sky with fireworks at Parihaka International Peace Festival.

Tame Iti, artist and activist, commissioned a fireworks sky show for the opening of Te Uru Taumatua in Ruatāhuna in March 2014, featuring imagery of Uenuku, Hinepukohurangi, Urewera, and Te Pūru.

Tūhoe iwi commissioned a custom fireworks display for Tūhoe treaty settlement celebrations in Ruatāhuna in August 2014.

A resilient tradition

As the third largest iwi in Aotearoa, Ngāti Kahungunu boasts 40,100 registered members. Their commitment to cultural resilience is evident through the revival of Matariki - a time to honour ancestors, celebrate the harvest, and connect with the cosmos - whānau marama (family of light).

Community gatherings

Each year, 27,000-plus visitors flock to nine free community Matariki events organised by Ngāti Kahungunu. These gatherings go beyond fireworks - they feature:

Kapa haka performances: Traditional song and dance celebrating heritage.

Live bands and hip-hop crews: Infusing energy and rhythm into the festivities.

Waka maemae aroha lanterns: Floating symbols of remembrance and hope.

Hautapu ceremonies: Feeding the stars pre-dawn ceremonies

Mahuika purakau fire gatherings: Stories around the warmth of beach fires.

Environmental stewardship

Ngāti Kahungunu’s fireworks displays serve as more than visual spectacles. They build immense pride within whānau (extended families) and enhance the iwi’s mana (prestige) as environmental stewards. By diverting waste, minimising pollution, and fostering community connections, these displays embody Ngāti Kahungunu’s commitment to both tradition and sustainability.

As the skies light up with vibrant colours, Ngāti Kahungunu invites all to join in this celestial shared experience - a fusion of past, present, and future.

