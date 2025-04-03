Manuhuia Tahupotiki Kupe, 29, and Miria Thompson, 27, appeared for sentencing in the High Court at Hamilton. Photo / Belinda Feek
After intentionally driving his car into a 15-year-old boy several times on a rural Ngāruawāhia road, Manuhuia Kupe and his partner, Miria Thompson, got out of their vehicle and laughed at him as he lay pinned underneath.
Either way, Justice Graham Lang labelled it as “extreme violence ... with a degree of callousness”, before jailing Kupe for seven years and eight months, and sentencing Thompson to 10 months of home detention.
Aggravating Kupe’s situation was that he acted similarly just six months earlier when he shoved a 77-year-old grandmother on to the ground before also hitting her with his vehicle.
Perhaps, even worse for the teen victim, was that he was mistakenly identified by the couple as a witness in the case involving the grandmother.
Kupe had just appeared for sentencing in the Huntly District Court on that matter when it was adjourned and he left the court only to come across the teen victim shortly afterwards.
He then reversed up the road at speed and accelerated towards the victim.
As she tried to move backward, his car struck her with a glancing blow to her hip, which shoved her into a fence and knocked her over.
Sometime later, Kupe returned and began begging her for forgiveness, grabbing hold of her and not letting her go until she forgave him.
‘You’re dead’
On April 10 last year, Kupe was due to be sentenced in the Huntly District Court for that offending, on charges of threatening to cause grievous bodily harm, male assaults female, careless driving, and assaulting a person with a blunt instrument.
But the hearing was adjourned and he was granted bail.
Kupe left court and hopped into his black Toyota, in which Thompson was waiting.
However, as she was being dropped home by police, she fessed up. Thompson said Kupe was “seeing red” and both of them were upset at Kupe “going away for false allegations”.
The teen victim suffered extensive injuries, including fractures to an arm, leg, his clavicle, ribs, and spine. He also had a lacerated liver and spleen, a bruised pancreas and suffered bowel injuries.
NZME understands the victim is now mobile again.
‘It was quite spontaneous’
In court, Crown Solicitor Jacinda Hamilton said Kupe’s offending had been “rather understated” by his counsel, Megan King.
“This offending occurred while he was on bail and involved him chasing the young man down with his vehicle before lining him up on multiple occasions and driving over him repeatedly in an attempt to kill him.”
Reading through the summary of facts, Hamilton counted that the victim had been struck six times.