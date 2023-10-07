A road is blocked and emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Ngāruawāhia this evening.

A rescue helicopter and four ambulance vehicles were called to the accident on Great South Rd by the golf course.

Police said the smash involved two vehicles and happened just before 5pm.

The road was currently blocked, said a police spokesperson.

St John said there were an unknown number of patients treated at the scene.

Two ambulances, one rapid response vehicle and an operations manager were sent to the collision.

No transport was required, said St John.

A helicopter had also been dispatched.

The Serious Crash Unit had been advised about the incident.