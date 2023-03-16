Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Ngaruawahia death: Accused remanded for mental health assessments

Belinda Feek
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato
Quick Read
The 23-year-old was remanded without plea to the Henry Bennett Centre at Te Whatu Ora for mental health assessments. Photo / NZME

The 23-year-old was remanded without plea to the Henry Bennett Centre at Te Whatu Ora for mental health assessments. Photo / NZME

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman in Ngaruawahia.

Police were called to the Cavan St property just before 9.30pm yesterday after reports of a serious assault.

A woman was found dead inside the house.

A 23-year-old man today appeared in the Hamilton District Court.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

His lawyer Glenn Dixon told Judge Brett Crowley his client had been assessed by mental health staff at court, who recommended he be remanded to the Henry Bennett Centre at Te Whatu Ora for further assessment.

Those assessments would cover instanity and his fitness to plead.

Read More

He also successfully sought interim name suppression.

Judge Crowley remanded the accused to Henry Bennett Centre without plea to reappear in the High Court at Hamilton next month.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.



Latest from New Zealand