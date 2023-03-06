Award-winning broadcaster Mike Hosking has explained himself after a listener questioned his sign-off to Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. Video / Newstalk ZB

Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking was surprised by a flurry of listener feedback questioning whether he issued a shocking obscenity to Prime Minister Chris Hipkins live on air this morning.

The Mike Hosking Breakfast host signed off this morning’s interview with the PM with a cheery: “OK, appreciate your time, see you next Tuesday.”

As soon as the segment ended, the ZB text machine was immediately flooded by listeners who thought the convivial farewell betrayed evil intent.

“Mike, do you say ‘See you next Tuesday’ to Hipkins on purpose?” one asked.

“Well, of course I do,” Hosking replied.

”He’s coming back next Tuesday, why wouldn’t he? When was the last time you saw a Prime Minister give up and run for the hills?”

Hipkins’ predecessor Jacinda Ardern notably ended her appearances on Hosking’s show and the new PM’s first appearance marked nearly two years since a NZ Prime Minister was interviewed live by the ZB host.

“Hey Mike, you really shouldn’t say ‘see you next Tuesday’ or ‘catch you next Tuesday’ unless of course you actually mean it,” another wrote.

“Well I do mean it,” Hosking said.

“Mike, do you seriously not understand what see you next Tuesday means? Or are you just trolling the listeners?” another wrote.

For those unfamiliar with the phrase’s hidden meaning, “see you next Tuesday” is often used as an acronym for one the most offensive words in the English language.

Hosking later said he “honestly had no idea” of this obscene usage.

“It’s an acronym and the number of you who know that is deeply, deeply disturbing,” before telling his listeners that he and the ZB team were “completely innocent” and others had “super dirty minds”.

For those wanting to take Hosking up on his offer, the Prime Minister will return to the show in a week to discuss issues of national importance.

See you next Tuesday.

Happy days.