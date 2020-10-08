It was "a bit of a homecoming" for Labour leader Jacinda Ardern and her fiancé Clarke Gayford today, as the pair hit the campaign trail as a couple for the first time this election.



They were in Gisborne, Gayford's home town and the crown jewel of the battleground East Coast electorate.

But as the campaign nears its October 17 finish line, Gayford said he would be hitting the trail a lot more often with Ardern, as she looks to secure a second term as Prime Minister.

Speaking to media yesterday, Ardern said coming to Gisborne on the campaign trail was a "bit of a homecoming," given she spends time in the area with Gayford's family.

It was clear Gayford shared the same sentiment: "I'm never here long enough."

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern and her fiancé Clarke Gayford about to plant a pōhutukawa tree in Gisborne. Photo / Jason Walls

He managed to snap a few selfies today, as a number of supporters came up to him to say hello.

But from the moment she stepped out into the busy Gisborne streets, it was clear who the star was and Gayford knew it.

"It's the first day on the trail and I've just been watching it from a distance and you forget how relentless the meet-and-greets, the walkarounds and all the photos are," he told media.

Ardern's walkabouts have now turned into shuffle-abouts; in the space of 30 minutes, she and her team were able to move just a few metres.

Advertisement

Selfie after selfie taker came by the hundreds.

They were almost all supporters – bar one man, who asked Ardern if she had any comments for the anarchists who don't vote.

"Vote!" she said.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern getting a selfie with a local supporter in Gisborne. Photo / Jason Walls

Occasionally, Gayford was in a photo too.

"How's my teeth?" he joked to someone taking a photo of him and Ardern in a hair salon.

Someone jokingly asked him if he was going to get his hair done while he was there.

"I'll tell you what, this gig is giving me grey hair," he replied.

But he does not seem to mind: "I'm just doing my part," he said.

Advertisement

Ardern did not announce any policy today, but she and Gayford did plant a pōhutukawa tree together, after being welcomed at a marae.

Today was the first time Gayford has joined Ardern on the campaign trail.

The Labour leader posted a photo of the pair of them this morning on the plane, with the caption: "Got my plus one with me today."

Last election, Clarke was on the road with Ardern a lot more.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern out on the campaign trail with fiancé Clarke Gayford. Photo / Jason Walls

Asked why, he said: "Well, I do have a 2-year-old at home and she is quite high maintenance."

But he revealed he had "blocked out most of next week [to] see if I'm needed".

Ardern said it was "great" to have Clarke along with her today.

"Because we were coming to his home town, it was a nice chance to have him with me."

As well as being personally nice to be joined by her fiancé, it could be advantageous politically for Ardern.

Labour is confident it will win the East Coast seat this election.

It has been held by outgoing National MP Anne Tolley for a number of elections.

In 2017, Tolley beat challenger Kiri Allan by about 5000 votes. The gap between National and Labour in terms of party votes was even slimmer.

Ardern said there was a "very good" chance that Labour would win the seat.

"Not just because the polling is suggesting to us that that is possible, but actually because of the hard work that has been done here."