The first Assistant Māori Commissioner for Children has been appointed.

Glenis Philip-Barbara, from Ngāti Porou and Ngāti Uepōhatu, has worked in the public and community sector for more than 30 years.

She is the first person to be appointed to the newly-created position.

Philip-Barbara said the role is a commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi and holds as precious the right of tamariki Māori to live free from racism.

"Our tamariki and mokopuna deserve the very best life that we, as their trusted adults, can give them. This includes ensuring that every tamaiti, every child, has a safe and trusted whānau who will guide and love them, and ensure that their inherent mana is understood, protected and respected.

"Understanding the extent to which this principle is prioritised, appropriately funded and is working successfully for tamariki and whānau in policy and practice is something I want to understand immediately."

Children's Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft said in a statement Philip-Barbara will be a great asset as a mother of seven and experienced community advocate.

"Both Glenis and I share the same ambition for all Aotearoa New Zealand's 1.23 million children and young people, including the 25 per cent who are Māori. We want them all to flourish and thrive within their families and whanau and to play an active role in all aspects of community life.

"Glenis will offer a terrific and energetic perspective as a mother of seven, including three whāngai children, a community advocate and a former senior public service leader. She has incredible experience working with children and young people.

"I know she will be constructive, but also she won't flinch from challenge, or the need to speak courageously."

He hoped in the future there would be a co-commissioner for Māori, but an Assistant Māori Commissioner was the most senior appointment he could make for now.

Philip-Barbara will start in her new role on November 3.