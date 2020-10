Emergency services are responding to a serious crash between a truck and a motorbike on Thames Coast Rd, just south of Coromandel.

A statement from police media said the collision, between Russek and Manaia Rds, was reported about 8.50am.

Initial indications are that a person has serious injuries, the statement said.

The road is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

Advertisement

Reports of a serious crash on #SH25 near Kereta, just south of the Coromandel township. An update will be provided as soon as more information is available. For now, please avoid the area if possible. ^MF pic.twitter.com/Z7rRzgJkvZ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) October 6, 2020

More to come.