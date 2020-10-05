A group of people accused of the murder of Hamilton man Sao Young have all pleaded not guilty for their alleged parts in his death.

All seven accused also had their name suppression continued after appearing before Justice Jagose in the High Court at Hamilton this morning.

The group includes four men and three women facing a variety of charges including kidnapping, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and murder.

Nine family and friends of Young were also in court for their appearance.

Young, 40, was last seen near Insoll Ave in Enderley on March 13, when police allege he was killed.

His body was found a month later at a rural property on Ballard Rd, on the outskirts of Hamilton, on April 13.

Young's family and friends declined to make any comment when approached by the Herald outside court.

There were also many family and friends of the seven accused in the public gallery today.

The accused were all remanded in custody to reappear again in December.