The driver of a van that struck a runaway stroller carrying a five-month-old baby says he can't shake the image from his mind.

"I can't believe it," Sudhir Saksena told the Herald.

"I really feel sorry for the baby and the family," he said.

"It's a nightmare."

Still shocked by the incident, Saksena said the stroller rolled down the hill in front of his car "out of nowhere".

"I was driving home to get some tools for work," he said.

The scene on Lake Rd, Northcote, in Auckland where a baby was killed after being hit by a car while in its pram. Photo / Dean Purcell

"There was a car in the middle of the road, going down the hill. I was going up and the house was right on the hill.

"The pram went flying down the hill right in front of me. I slammed on the brakes but it was too late," he said.

"I didn't see it coming ... I slammed on the brakes but it was too late."

The infant was flown to Starship children's hospital with critical injuries after the crash but died in hospital this afternoon, police say.

The basket in the stroller came free in the collision and was flung around three car lengths forward, a witness said.

Saksena said he was driving between 20km/h and 30 km/h along Lake Rd in Northcote before the collision.

"I pulled over and put the hazard lights on and went to see the baby," he said.

"There was no one there, and then the mum rushed out to see what had happened.

The child's mother told Saksena she'd forgotten to put the brakes on the stroller, he said.

A staff member from a nearby childcare centre rushed out to the crash site and began to perform CPR on the baby, Saksena said.

"The mother was in shock ... then she asked what happened and she started to cry."

Emergency services were called to the North Shore street at 8.54am.

Saksena said he felt terrible about the incident and his thoughts were with the affected whānau.

A witness to the crash earlier told the Herald the stroller had to be pulled from the van it hit, and there was a large dent in the front of the vehicle.

Ali, who didn't want his last name used, said other motorists rushed to try to help but there wasn't much they could do.

Police are investigating and the Serious Crash Unit was examining the scene today.

Saksena spoke to police after the incident and tried to continue his working day in an effort to distract himself.

"I didn't know what to do. I went to work but I couldn't do anything, so I just went home."

"I can't sleep, I can't drive, I can't do anything."

The child's death will be referred to the Coroner and police are ensuring those involved are being provided with support.