

It was a case of many happy returns as rugby fans welcomed back the Ranfurly Shield at Hawke's Bay Airport today.

For rugby union stalwart Gary Macdonald it was the fourth time, with three of the four different captains.

He was at the airport when Kel Tremain stepped from the plane with the shield aloft the day after a 6-0 win in Hamilton in 1966, in 2013 when Mike Coman brought it back from the 2013 win over Otago in and a year later when Brendon O'Connor had the honour after the Hawke's Bay Magpies had claimed it back from Counties-Manukau.

He was there again today, as youngest match-day reserve prop Joel Hintz led the team into the arrivals lounge, as part-finished as it was, and with victorious captain Ash Dixon having had to stay behind in Dunedin for a meeting.

It's the scarf that does it, reckons Waipukurau fan John Jenkins with the stretch of yarn that's seen him through more than half-a-century of Hawke's Bay Magpies rugby. Photo / Doug Laing

Among just over 100 fans waiting, which had started gathering more than half-an-hour before team's arrival, some with flags from the Hawke's Bay Embroidery ladies outside the entrance, it was only the names and faces that were different.

"Not a bad record, eh?" he says as he awaits the latest arrival, and ponders how he had to wait 44 years to come home again after the end of the 1966-1969 shield era, and now he's seen it three times in seven years.

"It never, ever, gets ordinary," says Macdonald, the former Marineland manager who turned his voluntary enthusiasm into a career running club rugby with the Hawke's Bay Rugby Union. "It's just as special every time."

Longevity as a van was also with Waipukurau man John Jenkins, who made the trip up from Central Hawke's Bay to welcome home the team home, with his woollen Magpies scarf, which has been around just about as long as he has.

John Jenkins got the moment he'd wanted for five seasons. Photo / Paul Taylor

From memory, he bought it at some shop in Waipukurau he got into shield in 1967, and it's been to ever Hawke's Bay Ranfurly Shield match in the North Island since, about 50 matches in all.

"I take it everywhere with me, it's been around the World," he says, as he fingers the fringes, nary a fray and looking like it could go another good old Hawke's Bay Ranfurly Shield era yet.

"To me, it's like a heart," he says, as Hintz and 2014-2015 shield minder Jason Long pose for photos with prize. "I love it."

More than 100 people were at a mid-morning Monday airport welcome home. Photo / Paul Taylor

Nearby longtime Napier Boys' High School rugby coach Del Whyte is standing with five-year-old grandson Jason Whyte, who is already in his second season of rugby.

His day is still to come, and amid the general awe his own quiet is understandable.

As understandable as the question: "Are you going to be a Magpie?

The nod says it all.