A child has been critically injured after a vehicle hit the stroller they were in on Auckland's North Shore.

St John confirmed paramedics were called to Lake Rd, in Northcote, at 8.54am.

A spokeswoman said they treated one patient at the scene.

The victim's age was not given, but St John said the patient was taken to Starship Children's Hospital in a critical condition.



The Police Serious Crash Unit has been at the scene this morning.

A spokesman confirmed: "Police are investigating after a young child in a stroller was hit by a vehicle on Lake Road in Northcote."

The road is now clear.