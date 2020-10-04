A child has been critically injured after a vehicle hit the stroller they were in on Auckland's North Shore.
St John confirmed paramedics were called to Lake Rd, in Northcote, at 8.54am.
A spokeswoman said they treated one patient at the scene.
The victim's age was not given, but St John said the patient was taken to Starship Children's Hospital in a critical condition.
The Police Serious Crash Unit has been at the scene this morning.
A spokesman confirmed: "Police are investigating after a young child in a stroller was hit by a vehicle on Lake Road in Northcote."
The road is now clear.