It's unclear how much damage has been done to an office building in central Auckland after a fire broke out this morning.

Fire and Emergency responded to the smoke-logged Group M building on Fanshawe St near the corner of Federal St at 8.20am.

A fire and emergency spokesperson said they were called to the scene and found the fire in the ceiling of the first floor car park. The fire has now been extinguished.

Fanshawe St was closed between Albert St and Hobson St in downtown Auckland.

Buses and cars were re-routed.

A witness said there was a strong smell of smoke. The lower floors of the building appeared to be smoke logged, with no visibility into the windows.

Fire and Emergency said 18 fire appliances attended the blaze.

Firefighters with oxygen tanks were assessing the building's upper floors from aerial units.

A ground crew appeared to be preparing to enter the building's main entrance with hoses.

St John haven't been called to the scene.

The witness said he could see at least eight fire trucks plus several other Fire and Emergency New Zealand vehicles.

There were sirens ringing out across the city as more emergency services personnel arrived on the scene.

FANSHAWE ST CITY CENTRE – INCIDENT – 8:55AM

Water was flowing down Federal St as FENZ personnel attached hoses in preparation for entering the building to fight the blaze.

A crowd of onlookers had gathered nearby to watch the action unfold. Traffic and commuter buses were backed up along Fanshawe St, which had been completely blocked off by two FENZ aerial units parked horizontally across the street.

Police said officers are assisting with traffic management with cordons in place on Hobson St and Fanshawe St.

A spokesman said just before 9.30am that those cordons are expected to be lifted shortly.

Media company GroupM moved 120 employees into the building on February 2016.