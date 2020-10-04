Will Auckland move to alert level 1 from Wednesday night?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is holding a press conference in Christchurch today at 1pm to reveal Cabinet's decision.

Yesterday she said the earliest Auckland could move to level 1 - if Cabinet deemed it safe enough - would be Wednesday because the law requires the necessary government order to be gazetted for at least 48 hours before it comes into force.

It has just been revealed that there is only one Covid case in New Zealand today - in managed isolation.

Today marks 11 days since the last case in the community.



This morning public health experts, including Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker, said it was safe to ease restrictions but warned against complacency.

Baker has advocated a level 1.5, with mask use on public transport and aircraft, and for more stringent border measures including a pre-departure period of quarantine and a negative test for travellers coming to New Zealand from high-risk countries.

Last week the Ministry of Health asked travellers to refrain from partying and to stay at home for the fortnight before their flight back to New Zealand.

This morning Cabinet will have considered several factors including the latest cases, the nature of those cases, the efficacy of contact tracing, the strength of border controls and the ability keep testing numbers high.

It will have also considered the impact on the economy and the public appetite for ongoing compliance.

On Saturday, University of Auckland Professor Shaun Hendy told the Herald that there was a more than 95 per cent chance that Covid-19 was eliminated.

There hasn't been a case outside of managed isolation or quarantine facilities since September 24, and there hasn't been a case in the community who wasn't already isolating since September 20.

Yesterday there were five new cases - all in managed isolation. Of the 41 active cases, seven were community cases.

No one was in hospital with Covid-19.

It has been almost eight weeks since the current outbreak was first detected, and the cluster has since grown to 179 cases - the country's biggest.

The source of the cluster is still unknown.

There have been a number of cases outside the cluster too, including two families that were infected after a man who didn't know he had Covid-19 boarded a charter flight from Christchurch to Auckland.

The outbreak also saw suspected transmission from surfaces, including from an elevator in Rydges Hotel and a common rubbish bin in the Crowne Plaza in Christchurch.