National Party leader Judith Collins will be grilled on her vision for the next three years when she fronts a Leaders' Breakfast this morning on NewstalkZB.

Broadcaster Mike Hosking will put the tough questions to Collins during a two-hour in-depth interview from 7am.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will front next Monday, as she lays out her alternative vision for the country.

Listen live: Hosking v Collins, 7am-9am



It comes less than two weeks out from the general election and amid a global health crisis and economic crisis - the likes of which we've never seen.

So which leader has the answers to get us through this?

Topics will include:

Topics will include:

• National's policy platform

• Reaction to any criticism of the party's policy

• How a National-led government will be different to the current regime

• Controversies over the last three years

• National's performance in Opposition over the last political term

• Current polling

Meanwhile, the Government is set to decide today whether Auckland can join the rest of New Zealand at alert level 1 from midnight on Wednesday.

It follows 11 straight days of no new Covid-19 cases in the community and growing calls from businesses, event promoters and the hospitality industry for restrictions to be eased.

