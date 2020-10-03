An Auckland Lotto player has struck big in the game's historic 2000th draw tonight.

One lucky player - who purchased their ticket at Pakuranga Lotto - will wake up on Sunday $5 million richer.

The windfall is made up of $4 million from Powerball First Division and $1 million from Lotto First Division.

Tonight's win comes just days after Powerball was struck for the fifth time in September alone.

Three players from Auckland and two players from Christchurch scored big with Powerball last month, taking home a total of $32.8 million between them.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Auckland, who took home $200,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Valentines Stationers in Auckland.