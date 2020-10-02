A large tree has toppled in central Wellington at lunchtime today, falling onto an electrical box, blocking two lanes and a pedestrian crossing in Lambton Quay.

Fire crews and police are attending the scene after the tree in Midland Park - a popular resting spot - came crashing down just after midday. No-one was injured.

A spokeswoman for Wellington City Council said contractors Fulton Hogan had been called out and the council's tree team would be inspecting the site.

The fallen tree has blocked two lanes and a pedestrian crossing. Photo / Hamish Rutherford

A northerly wind is blowing in the capital city today, but the tree was in a sheltered area at the popular park.

It was not known what had caused the tree to come down, the spokeswoman said.