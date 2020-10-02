Get ready for the return of spring sunshine - some parts of New Zealand could be 12C warmer than usual tomorrow.

And summer sheets may be needed on the bed, with temperatures tonight expected to be well above average, at least in the South Island.

After a week in which snow coated the deep south, temperatures are now forecast to rise to the mid- and even high-20s in eastern parts of the North and South islands this weekend.

Conditions will be mostly fine over most of the North Island today, with only a few showers and possibly rain expected for the lower, western side of the island. The warmest spots would be Gisborne and Napier, at 22C, while Auckland's maximum temperature would be 19C.

The eastern side of the South Island will be fine today while there will be some showers and rain in western areas.

Metservice meteorologist Andy Best said warm north-westerly winds were driving unusually high temperatures in the South Island.

Kaikoura has a maximum temperature of 22C and Christchurch 23C today. That was 6C above average for this time of year.

Gore and Invercargill would reach 19C, also about 6C above average. It will be a balmy night for the South Island, with temperatures 6C to 8C above average.

Aotearoa will be under the influence of strong northwesterly winds over much of the weekend and into Monday. Here are a number of forecast maximum temperatures. Pretty warm in the east and warming up over the upper North island. Go to https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz for temps near you^AB pic.twitter.com/NamSGqpepE — MetService (@MetService) October 1, 2020

Most of the North Island will remain fine tomorrow, with Hastings expected to reach 25C (5C above average) and Napier and Gisborne 24C.

In the South Island, Kaikoura would reach 27C - around 12C higher than average for this time of year. Asburton and Alexandra would reach 24C, Christchurch and Blenheim 25C.

It will cool down tomorrow evening. But on Monday, warm conditions will continue, especially between Masterton and Hamilton in the North Island. Hastings and Gisborne would be in the mid-20s. The South Island would also remain warm.

There is currently a strong wind watch in place for Canterbury, which lasts until tomorrow morning. The rest of the South Island east of the Southern Alps also has a strong wind warning in place, with winds possibly reaching 130km/h tonight.

There is also heavy rain warning in place for the bottom half of the South Island, which lasts until tomorrow afternoon.