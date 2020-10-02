WorkSafe have told Gloriavale to improve work practices, but found no evidence to support allegations the religious community isn't managing the risk of fatigue in the workplace.



The site visit follows reports of 23-hour work shifts for members, and threats by church leaders.

Gloriavale was founded by convicted sex offender Neville Cooper, aka the late Hopeful Christian, in 1969 north of Christchurch, before the community - which now numbers about 600 - moved to Lake Haupiri in the 1990s.

A proactive workplace assessment took place at Gloriavale on Monday, a WorkSafe spokeswoman said.

"A team of four inspectors assessed the Christian Community Trust (TA Gloriavale) and four subsidiary companies, and 13 workers were engaged with directly during the assessment.

Advertisement

"This assessment was focused specifically on allegations that Gloriavale was not managing the risk of fatigue in the workplace. No evidence to support the allegations was found."

A follow-up assessment on Tuesday focused on the offal processing plant and critical risk management.

"Inspectors issued two improvement notices, one directive letter and one verbal direction covering risk assessment, forklifts and work-related health risks.

WorkSafe would continue to proactively assess how Gloriavale manages its health and safety obligations and work with the Labour Inspectorate to ensure employment standard allegations and health and safety concerns were promptly followed up, she said.

Concerns about worker health and safety can be raised with WorkSafe any time by phoning 0800 030 040 or at https://worksafe/govt.nz/notify-worksafe/injury/

It was the second week in a row WorkSafe inspectors had visited the church site in Haupiri on the South Island's West Coast.

In the earlier visit, on September 22, inspectors visited Gloriavale after information received via the WorkSafe response centre alleged a worker cleaning a silo was overcome with fumes in July.

The "proactive assessment" visit focused on health and safety systems, work specific processes, procedures and documentation, the spokeswoman said.

Advertisement

"The inspector also discussed worker engagement, participation and representation, contractor management, training, emergency response and critical risks while on site.

"Machine guarding improvements were identified and discussed, and verbal direction given that these improvements be implemented."

Gloriavale has responsibilities under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 for members who can be considered volunteer workers.