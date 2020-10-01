The British woman who died in a fall on Mt Ruapehū last weekend has been named as Emma Langley.

The 37-year-old UK national had been living in Wellington and working as a senior adviser at the Ministry of Social Development, police said.

Langley died last Saturday after plummeting down Mt Ruapehū in an uncontrollable slide, while taking part in a sanctioned alpine club trip.

The New Zealand Alpine Club earlier this week confirmed the fatally injured climber was one of its members and part of a group that travelled to the North Island's highest mountain for a weekend in snowy terrain.

The club said all those on the mountain and in the club had been left devastated by the tragedy.

"The club and its members are very shaken by the event and wish to offer our love and support to all who were involved on Saturday," general manager Karen Leacock said.

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.

Leacock said the group were well prepared and equipped for a great day out in the mountains, when Langley got into an uncontrolled slide above the Tukino ski field.

Police said Langley was in a nine-strong group climbing the eastern side of the peak, traversing the Cathedral Rocks around noon on Saturday when she fell.

One of her companions climbed down to be with her, while help came.

However, strong winds meant helicopters were unable to reach her. Search and rescue teams instead moved in by foot, taking five hours to reach the scene.

Leacock said the group had good communications and were able to contact search and rescue immediately.

The injured Langley and the rest of the group were helped off the mountain by the rescue team.

Unfortunately, Langley was pronounced dead at Tukino Lodge, Leacock said.