Keen, reliable people are being encouraged to apply for traffic management roles seen as the starting point to a career in civil construction.

Roading and infrastructure company Higgins want eight or more new workers to add to their understaffed team based out of Napier.

They have set up a new training programme called Pave The Way to school applicants on traffic management, with a focus on safety.

Higgins general manager Henare Clarke said traffic management is literally the number one step in setting up a worksite.

"In live road conditions no work can be undertaken without those traffic management teams in place and monitoring the situation at all times," he said.

"Being part of a traffic management team allows you to learn exactly what is involved in building and fixing roads."

Clarke said from the starting point of a traffic management role one could go literally anywhere in the business:

"Take it from me - I started as an 18-year-old labourer and now run a company of 1800 staff. If you're looking for a job that can become a career, this industry is an awesome place to be."

Applicants with all levels of experience will be considered to fill the roles, and those interested are encouraged to email recruitment@higgins.co.nz to register for the details of an open day for Hawke's Bay on October 7th.