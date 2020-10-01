A coroner has heard how former New Zealand officer, Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matiu (Matt) Ratana, was shot in his chest after being fired at "several times" by a suspect in handcuffs inside a police station.

The Mailonline reports the 54-year-old was shot while preparing to search the suspect who had smuggled a revolver into the custody room in Croydon, south London, on September 25.

Ratana, who hails from Hawke's Bay and worked with Auckland Police for five years, was approaching the shooter when the shots were fired at point-blank range.

Police were yet to speak to the alleged gunman, named in reports as Louis De Zoysa, 23, who is in a critical condition after shooting himself during the incident.

Advertisement

Matiu Ratana's family said they were devastated by his tragic death. Photo / Supplied

Mailonline reported the suspect was not named at the inquest hearing.

Detective Superintendent Nick Blackburn told the coroner the weapon was discharged "several times" and a revolver was later recovered from the scene.

Blackburn also told the inquest the suspect had been arrested by officers in Pollards Hill in south London at 1.30am.

He was handcuffed and taken into custody on suspicion of the possession of ammunition and a class B drug.

The suspect was taken to the Croydon custody centre and placed in a holding room where he remained cuffed.

"The custody sergeant, Matt Ratana, entered the holding room," Blackburn said. "The suspect discharged the weapon several times, during which the sergeant and the suspect were injured."

How the NZ Herald marked the loss of former New Zealand police officer Matt Ratana. Illustration / Rod Emmerson

Ratana was taken to St George's Hospital in Tooting but pronounced dead at 4.20am.

Blackman said the preliminary cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

Advertisement

The Mailonline reported none of Ratana's family, including his partner Su Bushby, were at the hearing. It's understood Ratana's son wanted to listen in remotely from Australia, but the technology failed.

NZ High Commissioner to London Bede Corry and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick look at tributes for Sergeant Matiu Ratana at the Croydon Custody Centre. Photo / AP

The New Zealand family of Ratana earlier told the Herald they were "devastated".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern posted her condolences on Facebook, saying she was "incredibly sad to hear the news".

Please take a minute to watch this video produced by the local community. Matt touched the lives of so many. Thank you to everyone who produced this. Croydon Community Tribute to Sergeant Matt Ratana https://t.co/Zrb78BEYML via @YouTube @MPSCroydon @metpoliceuk #MattRatana — Supt Andy Brittain (@MPSAndyBrittain) September 28, 2020

The father-of-one was only two months off retirement, and previously helped guard Princess Diana, the Queen Mother and a former Prime Minister.

The inquest has been adjourned until a further date.