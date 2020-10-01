The votes are in and the two women bidding for New Zealand's top job drew the MediaWorks leaders' debate last night, according to you, the reader.

Around 50,000 NZ Herald readers voted on the debate using the "Rate the Debate" interactive, where you could rate how the leader did in each category.

The categories included: the Covid response, housing, health, education, economy, and overall.

And while the two leaders were on par with each other, National leader Judith Collins edged out Labour leader Jacinda Ardern on housing and the economy.

The average rating across for Collins was three, meanwhile, Ardern was also rated at three except for housing and the economy which she was rated as two.

The total ratings for Collins ended at 252,193 and Ardern received 232,076.

The debate extracted some interesting commitments from both leaders, with Collins promising to change the law to get back wage subsidy money.

Ardern, meanwhile, would move to free sanitary products for all women and girls.

The leaders were asked whether they'd seek to get back money from big companies that took the wage subsidy, then laid-off workers and are now posting large profits.

"I will, actually," Collins said. "We may have to change a law, I would have thought we would have a lot of support in Parliament to do that."

Ardern condemned such companies, but wouldn't commit to changing the law to get money back.

"But, we are also pursuing those who may have acted outside the law. It's a moral issue - some of these companies followed the rules, they just didn't follow the spirit of fairness."

Other topics they were asked about included compulsory te reo Māori in schools, reviewing Pharmac, and scrapping the gun register.

It was the first time Herald readers were able to share how they felt about the leaders' arguments.

